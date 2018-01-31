A Texas man was killed Friday at a tire recycling plant after he was caught in a tire shredder. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into his death.

Byron Jones, 26, was killed at a Genan plant in Sheldon, Texas. Jones’ family is being represented by attorney Andrew Seerden, who told the Houston Chronicle that it was only Jones’ fourth day on the job.

“I don't know exactly what safety training he received at this point,” Seerden told the paper.

The industrial accident happened when Jones fell into a tire shredder and could not free himself, according to KTRK, a Houston ABC affiliate. Jones was reported missing by coworkers before it was discovered what happened to him.

“[We] expect to file a lawsuit in order to hold all negligent and grossly negligent parties fully accountable for this tragedy,” Seerden told KTRK.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office is also investigating the accident.

Jones left behind a 3-year-old daughter and wife, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Genan is a multinational company founded and based in Denmark. It also has tire recycling plants in Denmark and Germany. Genan claimed that the Texas plant, which opened in 2014, is the largest tire shredding plant in the world.

The industrial accident appeared to be the first one at the plant.

OSHA did not immediately respond to International Business Times’ request for comment.

