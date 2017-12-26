Police arrested a man who attempted to spread his own form of Christmas cheer. Avery Ingram, 21, was arrested on Christmas Eve for tossing packages that included marijuana, cellphones and tobacco over a prison fence in Ohio, according to WEWS-TV, an ABC affiliate in Cleveland.

Ingram, whose home city was not identified, approached Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Ohio, around 9 a.m. on Sunday with four packages he intended to deliver inside the prison. State troopers found him later near the prison and arrested him.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, illegal conveyance of electronics and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of an institution.

Using creative tactics to sneak contraband into a prison is nothing new. In September, a person was charged with instructing a 9-year-old girl to smuggle drugs in cellophane wrap to an inmate during a visitation at a Vermont prison.

In August 2013, a Washington state man fired an arrow wrapped with a package of marijuana at the second-floor recreation area of a jail.

The arrest in Ohio wasn't the only criminal activity involving marijuana this holiday season. An elderly Northern California couple were cited in Nebraska on Dec. 19 on charges of possession of 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck, which they claim was a Christmas gift to family. Possession of marijuana is illegal in Nebraska.