A Missouri dad took a serious approach to discipline in December, as he turned in his own 17-year-old son for possession of child pornography. Paul Spensberger of O’Fallon, Missouri found two incriminating photos on his son Andrew’s cell phone and reported him to police, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

On Dec. 30, Paul reportedly found two pornographic pictures of a 2-year-old girl on Andrew’s cell phone, according to the charges against the teen. The girl in the photos is related to the elder Spensberger’s girlfriend, according to the Post-Dispatch report. The teen allegedly took the photos of the girl while she slept on his bedroom floor.

According to the teen’s comments to police, he did not take the photos for his own personal pleasure. Rather, he intended to sell them to a classmate he thought was a pedophile with a particular interest in girls. He was hopeful to get something in the area of $350 for the images from his classmate for the purpose of paying off debts, the Kansas City Star reported.

The son will attend a hearing Wednesday for a single count of possession of child pornography. According to the Star, his father turned in his son instead of dealing with the matter privately as a way to teach his son a lesson. The father, who owns a construction companyr refused to pay his son’s $10,000 bail.

The Spensberger patriarch told The Daily Mail that he was “disgusted” by what he found on his son’s phone and his son “needs to learn.”