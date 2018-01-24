A man from Missouri was charged for fatally choking his neighbor after mistaking the victim’s home for his own, thinking the latter was an intruder, Friday.

Michael G. Augustine, 43, a resident of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter for killing Clifton King, 60, WDAF, a Fox-affiliated television station, reported.

According to accounts given by neighbors, Augustine who was King’s neighbor and lived further down the block, thought the victim’s house to be his own and tried to enter.

Augustine, during the time of the incident, called 911 and reported he caught a trespasser in a chokehold. However, when the police arrived at Augustine’s house, they did not find anyone. The police officials later found both the men at King’s home, which was a block away.

The police authorities believe Augustine was intoxicated as his speech was slurred and he was smelling of alcohol, court documents stated.

Paramedics tried to recover King, who was a military veteran, for half an hour, a neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous as she was concerned for her own safety, said.

“He [King] served our country and that was not an honorable way to treat him,” she said. “I think that it’s sad. It’s sad! Someone had to give up their life because someone was so messed up they didn’t know it wasn’t their home.”

According to a report by the Kansas City Star, King didn’t have a pulse when the police authorities found the two men outside the victim’s residence at 9000 block, Richards Drive, Raytown.

Augustine reportedly told the police officials after they checked King’s pulse, “That’s right. I f---ed him up!”

It was unclear as to why Augustine and King were outside the victim’s home, which was not the location given by Augustine when he called 911.

Raytown police captain, Dyon Harper said, “Because Augustine chose not to speak with us about it, we’re missing that piece — whether he went to the wrong house or something else happened.”

King was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The military veteran was homeless at a point in his life as he did not have a job. Neighbors said King, who moved into the neighborhood some years ago, was friendly and nice, WDAF reported.

The report further stated some of the neighbors felt guilty about not calling the police authorities immediately after hearing noises. They said arguments were common on the block and people generally did not get involved in such matters.

Although prosecutors charged Augustine with first degree involuntary manslaughter, neighbors said he posted bond and was out of Raytown.