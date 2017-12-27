A man and his ex-girlfriend are both facing charges of attempted murder and assault after he shot the latter for engaging in an argument with his new girlfriend and stabbing her.

According to various reports, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting. When they reached the spot, they found Rhyen Gaulden,17, who was shot in her leg and was bleeding due to the wound.

According to a report in the Fox10, the investigators found that 20-year-old John Sebastian Lopez of Bowie had shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend Gaulden. Lopez’s new girlfriend was stabbed in the back during a fight before the shooting happened.

After the incident, Lopez and his new girlfriend fled the spot. Lopez took his new girlfriend straight to Laurel Regional Hospital for treatment. Gaulden was rushed to a shock trauma center immediately. After being treated she was released as her condition was stable and she was out of danger.

However, police reached the hospital and arrested Lopez. He was charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, assault, and charges related to firearms.

Gaulden was also arrested and charged with similar charges as Lopez.

According to a report in the Capital Gazette, the police spokesman Marc Limansky said that Lopez and his 25-year-old girlfriend had been to Gaulden’s home on Eagles Landing Court. They had gone there as they wanted to have a fight with her.

According to the report, Limansky said that Gaulden explained that Lopez and his new girlfriend had come to her home. The two began banging on the windows so that she went out to see them.

Gaulden told that once she was out of her house, the 25-year-old woman started attacking her. She initially pulled out a can of mace and sprayed it on Gaulden’s face. However, the woman denied the fact that she attacked Gaulden. Instead, it was Gaulden who sprayed mace on her face while they were talking and later stabbed her in the back when she turned around.

After Gaulden pulled out a knife and stabbed the 25-year-old in the back, Lopez pulled out his gun and fatally shot Gaulden once in her leg leaving her wounded.

In another incident, a woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot her and then himself near the Cooper Union in Manhattan in October.

Vincent Verdi, 62, opened fire on 52-year-old Elizabeth Lee-Herman, striking her in the chest. Verdi later shot himself in the head and was critically injured.

Verdi had been stalking Lee-Herman since their breakup in July.

Colbert Watson, a security guard, who saw the shooting said, “I heard like a pop. I heard a pop again and saw the person fall to the ground, then I see this guy standing over her, kicking her feet, like someone trying to save the person or to see if she’s alive.”

“By the time the cops came, they start doing CPR. Both of them was motionless,” he said.