The pint-sized chefs are back! FOX's hit reality-TV competition "MasterChef Junior" is officially back, and has already narrowed the field of young culinary wizards down from 40 chefs to 24. Following in the footsteps of previous winners Alexander Weiss, Logan Guleff, Nathan Odom, Addison Osta Smith and Jasmine Stewart, these 24 kids, ranging in age from 8 to 13, will compete for the title of Season 6 champion, and of course, a $100k cash prize. So who will Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and returning Chef Joe Bastianich be judging? Before the competition continues again on March 9, get to know the top 24 contestants:

1. Anthony Martino, 10, of Old Bridge, New Jersey

2. Ariana Feygin, 12, of Excelsior, Minnesota

3. Avery Kyle, 8, of Kingwood, Texas

4. Ben Watkins, 10, of Gary Indiana

Ben's backstory is one full of sadness, as the 10-year-old lost both of his parents in 2017, when his father shot and killed his mother, before taking his own life. Prior to his parents' deaths, he worked with his father at the family's former restaurant Big Ben's Bodacious Barbeque & Deli.

5. Beni Cwiakala, 9, of Chicago

Beni has said in the past that her inspiration for joining the show and competing was watching fellow local Addison Osta Smith win the show in Season 4.

6. Cade Ortego, 11, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi

7. Camson Alevy, 13, of Fleming Island, Florida

8. Emily Chavez, 9, of Sylmar, California

9. Evan Estrada, 11, of San Diego

10. Gracie Howard, 9, of Cardiff by the Sea, California

This is Gracie's second time on the show, but first time making the Top 24.

11. Grayson, 11, of St. Francisville, Louisiana

12. Henry Hummeldorf, 9, of Katy, Texas

I got an apron! Thanks 2 Dish Society - we had the BEST TIME. Thank you 2 CHEF CUTTER BREWER MasterChef for stopping by - WOW! What an honor! Thanks 2 everyone who watched. What's next? Keep watching! Friday March 9th at 8pm/7CST.

13. Juelz, 8, of St. Louis, Missouri

14. Lindsay Hayes, 10, of Elk Rapids, Michigan

Lindsay has admitted that her start with cooking was definitely an interesting one, which involved cracking eggs on the floor and ruining pots and pans with strange concoctions.

15. Mackenzie Patten, 9, of Newhall, California

After watching her father and grandmother cook, Mackenzie has a specialty dish—Gyoza, a Japanese dumpling.

16. Maria Dakis, 8, Northridge, California

17. Mikey DiTomasso, 10, of Clarendon Hills, Illinois

18. Olivia Bond, 10, of New York

Olivia isn't the only chef in her family. Her older sister, Remy, is also a Top 24 contestant on this season.

19. Pierce Cleaveland, 10, of Oak Park, Illinois

20. Quani, 11, of Lawrenceville, Georgia

21. Remy, 12, of New York

22. Sammy Vieder, 12, of Huntington Woods, Michigan

23. Sophia Stark, 12, of Honolulu, Hawaii

Sophia has been cooking for a long time, admitting previously that she began when she was just five years old.

24. Zia Nelson, 9, of Pasadena, California

"MasterChef Junior air Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

