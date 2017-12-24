Matt Damon’s dad, Kent Damon, passed away on Dec. 14. He was 74. News about Kent’s demise only made headlines 10 days later.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kent died after a long battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with a rare blood disease called multiple myeloma. His condition worsened in recent months.

On Dec. 12, Damon asked his fans for prayers for his ill father. While speaking with Extra TV that time, he confirmed that Kent’s prognosis wasn’t good. “It’s been a slow unfolding. My dad’s sick, so that’s a process we’re going through. We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ‘em up there,” he said.

In October, Damon also skipped the 2017 BAFTA Awards due to a family emergency. It was later on confirmed that this had something to do with his dad’s illness.

Meanwhile, Damon also made headlines recently for his controversial comments regarding sexual harassment and assault. The “Good Will Hunting” star claimed that people should treat the two differently.

Damon’s ex-girlfriend, Minnie Driver, slammed the actor for differentiating sexual harassment from sexual assault and said that both have equal impact and consequences.

“I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It’s so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends or not,” she told Guardian.

Days later, Damon once again made a controversial remark about men who aren’t sexual predators.

During an interview with Business Insider, Damon said, “We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole [expletive] of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” he said.

“If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that,” he added.

Photo: Bryce Vickmark/Getty Images