Several months after he was fired from NBC in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, Matt Lauer has largely left the public eye. However, at least one of his former co-workers still keeps in touch with him, all while acknowledging the difficulty of reconciling the man they all knew and the man who was accused of severe workplace misconduct.

In a Q&A with the Hollywood Reporter, Lauer’s former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb spoke about the aftermath of their colleague’s sudden exit from NBC. In the interview, Kotb confirmed that she still keeps in touch with Lauer, calling it “one of those complex situations.”

“When I was sick with breast cancer, he was the first to call,” Kotb told the outlet. "He helps and helped in ways that…you know, he was incredible in that way.”

However, Kotb went on to say the magnanimous man they experienced was also the man accused of heinous behavior during his 10-year tenure on “Today.” She said that Lauer’s accusers and their stories matter and that it is “still tough” on her and her co-stars.

Many of the specific allegations against Lauer surfaced in November by Variety after a lengthy investigation by the magazine. Lauer would reportedly make lewd comments about the women he worked with and was also accused of exposing himself to co-workers and even giving a sex toy to a colleague as a gift.

Per Variety, Lauer even had a button underneath the desk in his private office that allowed him to remotely lock the door behind a guest without getting up.

Lauer’s marriage to Annette Roque deteriorated in the wake of his firing, culminating in his moving out of their home and putting his New York City apartment up for sale in April. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not Lauer’s other celebrity friends have cut ties with him. Some reports in March suggested he and longtime friend Billy Joel were no longer on good terms, but others suggested that was not the case.