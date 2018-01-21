A fifth-grade student was suspended from her New Mexico elementary school and her parents were placed under investigation after the child distributed medical marijuana gummy bears, local media reported. The incident took place last Thursday when the girl unknowingly handed over the gummy bears that contained THC.

“She had this box, it had a label on it that said ‘Incredibles.’ We just thought it was ordinary gummies,” one of the students who ate the edibles said. The girl ate them and started to feel dizzy, Albuquerque School of Excellence Dean of Elementary School Students Kristy Del Curto told local media.

"We noticed the student who initially brought the edible to our school was acting strange. She started saying she couldn’t see,” Del Curto said, adding that three students ate one gummy each and the student who passed out the candy ate three or four pieces.

The child who brought the gummies began to feel ill while in class and the teacher sent her to the school nurse.

“She told the nurse that she was feeling sick and was very dizzy and that she thought she had food poisoning from something she ate in the cafeteria. The nurse asked her what else she had eaten and she said gummies. We asked to see the box, which had been tossed in the trash after it was empty,” Del Curto said, adding that the box was retrieved from the trash, “and as soon as we looked at it, we said, ‘nope, that is not candy.'”

According to reports, THC gummies can be two to 100 times more potent than traditional marijuana.

School authorities called 911 after they learnt what the gummy bears were made up of and paramedics monitored all the students to make sure they were not having a dangerous reaction.

Photo: Getty Images

“Please be assured we’re doing everything we can as a school to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Del Curto said. “The first thing that came to my mind is irresponsible parents because that’s dangerous.”

Del Curto said she was told the gummies brought to school were medicinal and she does not believe the fifth grader who passed them out knew she was passing out drugs. Del Curto also said they are urging parents to be cautious with any drugs in their homes and have asked students not to share anything brought from home among others in the school.

Students were also given a crash course on how to protect themselves.

“We reminded them that this is why we have a policy of no food or drink from homes,” Del Curto said.