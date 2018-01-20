Comparisons continue to be drawn between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as the latter's wedding to Prince Harry draws closer. Now, in addition to their different effects on the fashion industry and the ways their weddings will differ, the two women are being compared in terms of how they take photos in public.

Cosmopolitan Magazine recently compared photos of both the Duchess of Cambridge and the future royal in public, and noticed a striking difference between the two when they take photographs, or are snapped by paparazzi. While Middleton appears to never look directly at the camera, Markle actually makes it a habit of staring directly into a camera's lens. According to a body language expert the magazine consulted with, it is a sign that Markle is more "open" to the public than Middleton, who is more reserved, but there is a very specific reason why that may be the case.

Judi James, the author of "The Body Language Bible," told the magazine that the two women's noticably different gazes when they are photographed signifies how Markle is different because, while they are the same age, she is more of a product of the selfie generation than her peer.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera," she said. "Like many young women of the selfie generation, Meghan's habit of doing what is called 'camera courting' (addressing the camera with a direct eye gaze), suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently in the way that her peers would do via social media and blogs."

James also noted that the phenomenon actually doesn't have anything to do with Markle's previous career as an actress, as she would have been trained to keep from looking at the camera directly, to avoid breaking the fourth wall. While her experiences on the red carpet may contribute to her more direct gaze, it is only a small factor as to why she seems comfortable with doing so.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge notably averts her gaze in photos, and it is likely because her personality is somewhat more introverted than Markle's. She also didn't live a life in the spotlight before becoming a royal, which can contribute to that.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Kate's relationship with the cameras is much more passive. The fact she has even got behind the camera herself to snap some of her children's official photos suggests a slightly more introverted personality than the very camera-confident Meghan," James said.

She also noted it was potentially due to the way Prince William also handles himself around the cameras, and the kinds of royal training Middleton may have had that keeps her from usually showing anything other than a positive emotion in public.

"William has always seemed keen to keep the full glare of the press spotlight away from his wife and her lack of direct contact could be a symptom of that," she said. "She poses beautifully but there is no regular direct communication from her."

While James noted that there isn't anything wrong with Middleton's tactics when being photographed, she does believe that Markle's more open approach to them will help her seem more accessible to the public, as opposed to Middleton, who doesn't always give off the same vibe.

"By opening up to enable us to read her more directly she should feel more like a friend to royal fans than a remote princess," James said about Markle.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images