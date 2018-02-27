Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to invite Camilla Parker Bowles children to their royal wedding.

The Duchess of Cornwall has two children from her previous marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles. She has a son, Tom Parker Bowles, and a daughter, Laura Lopes. According to Belina Robinson, Tom may steer clear from the royals after revealing his distress when he found out about Prince Charles and Camilla's affair while the Prince of Wales was still married to Princess Diana.

Tom was at Oxford in 1993 when an embarrassing transcript of Prince Charles and Camilla's intimate telephone conversation leaked. He admitted that he felt bad about it and did not read the papers.

"I sort of remember not looking at the paper. Because, you know, Jesus, the things that we've all said to people that we love … that you wouldn't want the world reading," Tom recalled. "I just felt [expletive] off. I wasn't going to read that sort of stuff about my mother, just as much as she wouldn't want to read it about me or my kids certainly wouldn't want to read it about me."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Prince Harry joked that he'd rather attend Katie Price and Peter Andre's wedding instead of Tom's nuptials. Both weddings were scheduled on the same day.

Clive Goodman claimed that Prince Harry said, "To be honest I'd rather be at Jordan's." Goodman said that he hired a lip reader to watch the royal and admitted to hacking phones to a get royal scoop. He was sentenced to four months in jail for intercepting messages.

Despite the reports, Prince Harry has maintained a good relationship with his stepsister and stepbrother. In fact, he was there when Tom got married. He also attended Lopes' wedding.

Also, on Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made Lopes' daughter, Eliza, one of the bridesmaids. There is a chance that Prince Harry will do the same, but there has been no confirmation from the palace.

"It's almost certain [Lopes] and Harry will be attending Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle's wedding day," Amy Duncan said.

Royal fans are expecting Prince Harry's stepsister Lopes and stepbrother Tom to be among his wedding guests. Meanwhile, Scott Rasmussen, the ex-husband of Markle's controversial half-sister, advised her against inviting Samantha Grant.

"I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous. Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She's the last person who should be at Windsor Castle," he said. "In my opinion, if she sets foot in the UK they should send her straight to the tower of London."

Photo: Getty Images/ Ben Birchall