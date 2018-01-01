Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William did not join their family’s New Year’s Day morning service at St. Magdalene church.

The event was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as the older members of the royal family. As of late, it is still unclear why the couples did not attend the service, but reports confirmed that Markle and Middleton, as well as their respective partners, are still in Sandringham.

Markle and Prince Harry are expected to jet out of London after the New Year for their week-long vacation. But this did not have anything to do with why they didn’t attend the morning service to commemorate the New Year.

Middleton’s third pregnancy may have also gotten in the way of her attending the service at St. Magdalene church, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the service also made headlines for an entirely different reason other than the couples’ absence. Prince Philip made a “terrorist joke” on their way to church.

The 96-year-old was greeting the crowd outside the church when he spotted a man with a long red beard. Prince Philip’s attention was caught by the beard’s unique appearance, and he asked the crowd, “Is that a terrorist?”

An onlooker detailed the hilarious moment and told USA Today, “Philip was wishing lots of people a ‘Happy New Year’ and then he spotted this guy with his distinctive beard. He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to one of his royal bodyguards, saying: ‘Is that a terrorist?’

The Telegraph also spoke with another insider who said that Prince Philip’s “little joke” was a huge hit among the massive crowd.

“He was obviously having a little joke, but he said it within earshot of the man who burst out laughing and appeared to find the whole thing hilarious. I think Philip knew he was going to be overheard,” the insider said.

The Duke of Edinburgh has a unique sense of humor and even his wife agrees. Queen Elizabeth II thanked Prince Philip during her Christmas Day speech and praised him for his “support and unique sense of humor.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson