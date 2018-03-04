Meghan Markle is taking on Prince Harry's religion.

Markle's parents are Protestant and the "Suits" star has been brought up in the same religion. However, she is reportedly taking on Prince Harry's religion.

Prince Harry's fiancée has decided to be baptized and confirmed as Anglican as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Church of England. However, it was reportedly not necessary. Markle does not need to be Anglican to marry Prince Harry, Page Six reported.

Markle's decision may not be necessary, but it's a huge move to show respect to the queen. Her Majesty's website states that "The Sovereign holds the title 'Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.'"

"These titles date back to the reign of King Henry VIII, who was initially granted the title 'Defender of the Faith' in 1521 by Pope Leo X. When Henry VIII renounced the spiritual authority of the Papacy in 1534 he was proclaimed 'supreme head on earth' of the Church of England."

The website adds that the monarch is the one who appoints the Archbishops, Bishops and Deans of the Church of England. All of them swear an oath of allegiance and pay homage to Her Majesty. They also swear an oath of allegiance to the Sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth II is also in charge of looking after the church in Scotland, but she doesn't hold the "Supreme Governor" title. Despite the monarch's personal faith, she is reportedly keen to encourage tolerance and diversity when it comes to faith.

In related news, Markle is set to join Queen Elizabeth II and the other members of the royal family in the upcoming Commonwealth Day. It will be the "Horrible Bosses" star's first official royal engagement with the monarch.

The queen, Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend a special church service. After that, the royals will visit the Westminster Abbey for the celebration of Commonwealth.

However, before attending the reception, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Markle will meet the schoolchildren. The bride and groom-to-be are expected to play a big role in the Commonwealth.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall