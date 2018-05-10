Meghan Markle's wax figure has been unveiled a week before the royal wedding.

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds London displayed the "Suits" actress' wax figure. The mannequin sported the same elegant dark green P.A.R.O.S.H dress that Markle wore when she and Prince Harry first announced their engagement, People reported.

The figure also featured a replica of Markle's engagement ring that includes a diamond. On the other hand, Prince Harry, who has been a member of Tussaud's royal family display since 2014, now sports a beard.

Royal fans were quick to compare Markle's and Kate Middleton's wax figures. Markle's costs a whopping $203,492. Meanwhile, Middleton's figure, which was unveiled in 2012, was over $230,000. Middleton's hair reportedly took six weeks to finish. It was made from thousands of strands of human hair.

Prince William's and Middleton's wax figures also wore the same ensembles they donned when they announced their royal engagement. Between Prince Harry's, Markle's, Prince William's and Middleton's wax figures, the latest one appears more lifelike.

"From a distance, you'd be mistaken for thinking you'd seen the real thing - where as Kate and Will's wax figures are not quiet as life like," according to Now to Love.

Markle's mannequin also has her loose waves and freckles. In fact, many agreed that Prince Harry and Markle's wax figures are a spot on.

"They look remarkable," one user commented about the figure.

"It's amazing love it," Wendy posted.

MichaelThe Resister gave the wax figures thumbs up. "Approved," he wrote in the comments section.

Other users were so impressed that they could not help but bring back the controversial wax figure of Beyoncé and other celebrities which didn't really look like them.

"Wow! Impressive they've redeemed themselves from the Beyonce disaster they put outWow! Impressive they've redeemed themselves from the Beyonce disaster they put out," Lina D. wrote.

"Thats Accurate So Why Did They Mess Up Nicki , Beys and Other Folks Figures," Cici agreed.

Meanwhile, another user believes that Markle's figure can still be improved. "Harry looks spot on. They could have put a bit more work into Megan tho," Michele Allen wrote.

Markle's and Prince Harry's wax figures will be put on display at Madame Tussauds in London for a special bachelor and bachelorette celebration the night before the royal wedding. For those who wish to see them, the public need to visit the venue after their nuptials. Guests named Meghan or Harry even get free entry, Harper's Bazaar reported.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson