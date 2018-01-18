Meghan Markle is a fan of Stella McCartney. Prince Harry’s fiancée wore a black coat by the designer to an official engagement in Cardiff, Wales on Thursday, just two days after McCartney revealed that she would be delighted to make a wedding dress for the former actress.

Prince Harry and his fiancée are in Wales to showcase the country’s culture and heritage, according to Kensington Palace. Fans gathered outside Cardiff Castle, the couple’s first stop on their tour. Meghan Markle greeted the well-wishers while wearing Stella McCartney’s fashionable tie detail coat.

The black jacket has peak lapels and an oversized tie at the waist, and it retails for $1,939.73. This isn’t the first time Meghan has worn Stella McCartney.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan was spotted in a velvet dress by the designer in 2011, according to Meghan’s Mirror, which logs Meghan’s clothing choices. She also wore sneakers that McCartney designed for Adidas last spring.

Could McCartney, a British designer, be one of the fashion heads up for the job of designing Meghan’s wedding dress? Earlier this week, the daughter of Paul McCartney sounded like she’d be happy to be part of Meghan and Harry’s special day.

When asked by E! News on Tuesday night if she would be open to designing the wedding dress, McCartney said she’d “definitely think about it,” but with a little prodding, she revealed that she would “be honored.”

“I’ve done a few wedding dresses for very close friends, and it’s an incredible honor,” she explained. “So of course, you know, I think it’s one of the most special days in anyone’s life. And it’s such a personal affair, so I’m a big fan of doing wedding dresses in general.”

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

McCartney wouldn’t be allowed to talk about designing a gown for the royal family if she was hired. When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2012, Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton wasn’t allowed to speak about nabbing the career-changing gig. No one knew she was designing Kate’s wedding dress until she was spotted sneaking into Kate’s hotel the night before the big day.

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer will likely be subjected to the same amount of secrecy.

Fans will have to wait until May 18 to find out who is designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.