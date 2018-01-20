Meghan Markle has finally chosen her wedding dress designer, and she is scheduled for a fitting at the Kensington Palace soon.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared some details to ABC News regarding Markle’s wedding dress and designer. “We have a wedding dress designer. Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer,” he said.

During the closed door fitting, Markle tried different dresses designed by the same person. “They’ve tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day,” he said.

Before the royal reporter confirmed the news, US Weekly first said that Markle will most likely seek the help of her best friend, Mulroney, when it’s time to pick her wedding dress. The Canadian stylist also happens to be good at keeping secrets since she managed to stay quiet about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

“Jessica Mulroney has a rich history when it comes to wedding planning and bridal styling. It’s not just the dress she’s involved in. She’s actually helping with a number of elements for the big day and I think Meghan is really relying heavily on her expertise and a lot of the decision she has to make, and there are many,” Scobie explained.

Meanwhile, fans of Markle can expect the former “Suits” star to wear something simple on her wedding day. The 36-year-old has expressed her desire to wear something that she will be comfortable in on May 19.

And while Markle, Mulroney and the designer are all busy with the “Horrible Bosses” star’s wedding dress, Prince Harry gives them enough private time for their discussions. The prince wants the dress to be all about his fiancée so he’s not sharing his inputs about it.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in front of approximately 800 guests.

