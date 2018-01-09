Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, recently shared her message to her younger sister.

While speaking with The Wright Stuff, the 52-year-old mom of three said, “I love you, I admire you, I’m incredibly proud of you and we will sit down and have tea and I look forward to it.”

During the phone interview, host Matthew Wright asked Samantha to comment on rumors that she’s just trying to cash in on her sister’s fame to boost the sales of her book, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

“You know, and I have to say that I think the term ‘cash in’ is a low blow, I think any of us who have experiences and feelings – positive, warm, insightful or otherwise – and we’re able to share them apparently. I wouldn’t say that it’s we’re cashing in, because there’s certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious. So, why not share information that is socially and historically valuable? If you like, it’s kind of a service to do that,” she said.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made headlines for two reasons. First, she contradicted Prince Harry’s statements about her and Markle’s family. Since Markle grew up with her mom, Doria Ragland, Prince Harry might have gotten the impression that she didn’t have a “complete” family.

Samantha claimed that this isn’t true because Markle was loved by both sides of her family. She and their dad, Thomas Markle, also have a wonderful relationship with each other.

Days after clarifying Markle’s relationship with her side of the family, Samantha also denied the rumors suggesting that Ragland will walk her sister down the aisle. She said that Markle already asked Thomas to walk her down the aisle on during her wedding to Prince Harry.

She also said that Markle and Thomas talk to each other on the phone almost every day, which means that they are on good terms.

“You should not believe everything you read in tabloids,” Samantha said.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

