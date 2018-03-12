Parisa Fitz-Henley, the actress who portrays Meghan Markle in the upcoming Lifetime TV-movie, just paid tribute to Prince Harry’s fiancée.

Fitz-Henley told her fans on social media that they have wrapped up filming for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The production for the film kicked off earlier this year in Canada.

The actress revealed that the final scene they shot for the Lifetime movie was a very important and touching one. “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will chronicle Prince Harry and Markle’s courtship, relationship, and engagement. It will also shed light on Markle’s life as an actress and a divorcee.

In her lengthy caption, Fitz-Henley told Markle that she is extremely proud to have been given the chance to portray her on the silver screen. “I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations,” she wrote.

As of late, the official release date for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” has not yet been announced by Lifetime. However, there are speculations suggesting that the TV/movie will be released before Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding.

In the Lifetime project, Murray Fraser plays the role of Prince Harry, Burgess Abernethy plays the role of Prince William, Laura Mitchell plays the role of Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter plays the role of Prince Charles, Trevor Lerner plays the role of Tom Markle, Deborah Ramsay plays the role of Camilla Parker-Bowles, and more.

As of late, the royal couple has not yet publicly commented about their Lifetime movie. But it is highly likely that they will watch it on television. In 2011, Camilla Luddington, who portrayed Kate Middleton in “William & Kate,” said that they were told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the movie.

“Well, actually, yesterday… we heard that Will and Kate did see the film – from an insider – and they loved it. They had a laugh, probably got some popcorn in and sat down – no, apparently, they loved it,” Luddington told Access Hollywood.

However, not everyone loved the film. In fact, Luddington acknowledged the fact that they received harsh criticisms, but she saw it as a blessing in disguise.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images