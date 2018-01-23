Megyn Kelly recently clapped back at Jane Fonda after the veteran actress expressed her disappointment over their September interview.

On Monday’s episode of “Megyn Kelly Today,” the 47-year-old talk show host defended her decision to ask Fonda whether or not she had work done on her face during their previous interview.

“Well, the truth is most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore. She knows this, and that is why, to her credit, she’s discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show,” Kelly said.

The host continued her speech and said, “Apparently when she came here, however, again to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off-limits.”

In 2015, Fonda told W Magazine that she indeed had plastic surgery. “I’m not proud of the fact that I’ve had it. But I grew up so defined by my looks. I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble,” she said.

Last weekend, Fonda sat down for an interview with Variety. The “Grace and Frankie” star was asked to comment on her awkward interview with Kelly. “It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate. It showed that she’s not a good interviewer,” she said.

Kelly went on to say that she has no regrets over asking Fonda about her cosmetic surgery months ago. The host explained that she asked the question so that Fonda could empower more women on a subject that’s close to hear heart.

The host’s clap back went a bit too far when Kelly suddenly said that Fonda’s name is “synonymous with outrage.” “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam war. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our pilots,” she said.

