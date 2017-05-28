There usually isn’t a whole lot of baseball on Mondays, but that isn’t the case during a holiday weekend. All 30 MLB teams are on the schedule for Memorial Day 2017, including some marquee matchups on national TV.

The day’s biggest game is the one that gets underway first. The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will meet in a battle of the two teams that have been battling atop the AL East for the first two months of the season.

New York has one of MLB’s most surprising teams in 2017. Expected to miss the playoffs for a third straight year, the Yankees have been playing like a World Series contender. They have the AL’s best offense with players like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Starlin Castro leading the way.

Baltimore played in last year’s AL Wild-Card Game, though they weren’t expected to be competing with the Boston Red Sox, as they’ve done thus far. Jordan Montgomery vs. Dylan Bundy is the scheduled pitching matchup.

The contest between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants will be televised on ESPN. They’ve been among the teams that have made the most news in 2017, but for very different reasons.

Washington might clinch a postseason berth in early September at this point, and they enter Memorial Day with the biggest lead of any first-place team in the National League. The Nationals have scored more runs than anyone. Daniel Murphy has basically picked up where he left off in 2016, and Bryce Harper is back to being an MVP candidate. Ryan Zimmerman has had a resurgence and is on his way to making the All-Star team for the first time in eight years.

San Francisco, on the other hand, has been MLB’s biggest disappointment. Among the favorites to contend for the World Series in spring training, the Giants might be lucky to finish the season with a winning record. Madison Bumgarner’s injury certainly hasn’t helped, and Buster Posey and Brandon Belt are the only players in the lineup that are having a good year.

Arguably the best pitcher in baseball not named Clayton Kershaw will pitch on Memorial Day. Boston’s Chris Sale is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP in his first year with the Red Sox. The left-hander has struck out at least 10 batters in eight of his 10 starts.

Photo: Getty Images

Memorial Day 2017 MLB Schedule

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1 p.m. EDT, ESPN

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. EDT

Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Indians, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres, 4:40 p.m. EDT

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. EDT