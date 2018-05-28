Memorial Day may serve as the official kick-off for summer celebrations, but if the weather doesn't cooperate, plans for endless hours in the sun, possibly soaking up warm rays on the beach, taking a dip in the pool, or attending a fun barbecue may change pretty quickly. Thankfully, several cable and network channels are making sure to keep those who are stuck indoors during the holiday thoroughly entertained throughout the day, with lots of television and movie marathons.

There will be something for everyone playing on almost every channel all day long on Monday, May 28, from TV show marathons to movies. Here's a full list of what you can expect (all times are EDT):

AMC: Catch a full slate of movies on the channel, starting with "Total Recall" at 10:30 a.m., followed by "Battle: Los Angeles" at 1 p.m., "Predators" at 3:30 p.m. and "Independence Day" at 6 p.m.

BBC America: Fans of "Top Gear" can catch a marathon until 9 a.m., then follow it up with showings of the films "Casino Royale" at 9 a.m., "Black Hawk Down" at noon, "Escape From Alcatraz" at 3 p.m. and "Troy" at 5:30 p.m.

Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Bravo: "Real Housewives" fans are in luck as there will be a load of television dedicated to the franchise. Catch episodes of "Real Housewives of New York City" from 6-10 a.m., followed by a marathon of "Real Housewives of Orange County until 5 p.m. Then, the 100th Episode Special of "RHOC" will air until 7 p.m., before the Lisa Vanderpump (of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") spin-off, "Vanderpump Rules," takes over until 11 p.m.

CMT: "Nashville" marathon from 9:58 a.m.-6 p.m., followed by a "Last Man Standing" marathon until 9 p.m.

Comedy Central: "The Office," all-day marathon

Discovery: "Street Outlaws" all-day marathon beginning at 9 a.m.

E!: Catch "Meet The Parents" at 8:30 a.m., "Meet The Fockers" at 11 p.m., "Superbad" at 1 p.m., "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" at 3:30 p.m., and "Wedding Crashers" at both 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Food Network: Catch a "Chopped" marathon from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Freeform: Catch a slew of animated films, starting with "Gnomeo And Juliet" at 11 a.m., followed by "Lilo And Stitch" at 1 p.m., "Up" at 3 p.m., and "Ratatouille" at 5:10 p.m. Then, catch "The Blind Side" at 7:45 p.m.

GSN: Catch a "Family Feud" marathon from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

HGTV: "Fixer Upper" marathon 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" marathon 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

IFC: "Three Stooges" marathon 6:45 a.m.-4 p.m., followed by a "Two and A Half Men" marathon until 11 p.m.

NBC: Most programming will continue as scheduled on the Network, though some afternoon coverage will be pre-empted between 12 p.m.-3 p.m. for coverage of the French Open.

Pop: "ER" marathon from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

SundanceTV: "M*A*S*H" marathon from 12 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by the films "The Longest Day" at 11 a.m., "Patton" at 3 p.m., "Midway" at 7 p.m. and "Green Berets" at 10 p.m.

TCM (Turner Classic Movies): Get a full slate of war-themed films, with "Battleground" at 6:45 a.m., "The Red Badge of Courage" at 9 a.m., "Friendly Persuasion" at 10:15 a.m., "Men In War" at 12:45 p.m., "Pride of the Marine" at 2:45 p.m. and "The Best Years Of Our Lives" at 5 p.m.

TLC: "Say yes To The Dress: Atlanta" marathon from 3 a.m.-11 a.m.; "Say Yes To The Dress" marathon 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; "Who Do You Think You Are?" Marathon beginning at 5 p.m.

TNT: It's a whole slate of Star Wars here, with "Star Wars: A New Hope" at 11:28 a.m.; "The Empire Strikes Back" at 2:13 p.m., "Return of the Jedi" at 5 p.m. and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at 8 p.m.

Travel Channel: "Bizarre Foods" marathon 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; "Man V. Food" marathon beginning at 5 p.m.

Photo: Cythina Hicks/USA Networks

USA: "Chrisley Knows Best" marathon from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

WE: "CSI: Miami" marathon 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; "Criminal Minds" marathon until midnight.