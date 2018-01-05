It is the time of year to get a glimpse of space objects hurtling through the sky, as the Geminid meteor shower in December gave spectators plenty of sights to behold. Initially speculated ( but later debunked ) to be part of the Geminid shower was a fireball that was caught by home security cameras and police dash cams in Denver around that time.

A police car’s dash cam witnessed a similar occurrence Wednesday night in Bemidji, Minnesota, according to City Pages. The Bemidji Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page of a meteor streaking through the night sky, which can be seen below.

The Vine-length video is exactly as described. As a police officer slowly cruises through the area, a bright object bursts across the sky for just a couple of seconds before disappearing into the night. According to City Pages, the meteor is thought to be part of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. The annual shower peaked Wednesday and was visible in parts of North America.

A static camera elsewhere in the area captured the moment the meteor flashed above Bemidji. This video does not show the meteor itself, but the flash of light is unmistakeable.