The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 at Miller Park on Tuesday night despite some bad calls from umpire Angel Hernandez.

Hernandez first made a questionable decision during the eighth inning when Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson was batting with two strikes only for Josh Hader's second, fifth and sixth pitches to be called balls allowing the former to walk into first base.

But it was his decision in the ninth inning that really made headlines as he missed a clear pitch that would have turned a leadoff strikeout into a leadoff walk.

Brewers' pitcher Corey Knebel's seventh pitch to Jake Lamb was deemed a ball even though it was clearly inside the zone allowing another walk into first base for the Arizona side.

As Knebel questioned the decision, Brewers manager Craig Counsell came on to the field to protest the decision only to be later ejected by Hernandez as the home side fans and viewers were left seething or perplexed at the 56-year-old's decisions.

Despite being a veteran since 1991, Hernandez has developed a reputation as a poor umpire in recent years, notably being at the end of Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler's comments last year with the latter claiming he was blatantly messing with baseball games and needed to "find another job."

Hernandez called a strike instead of a ball when Kinsler was batting which angered the 35-year-old later resulting in an on-field argument. His comments after the game resulted in him being fined a heavy $10,000 by Major League Baseball but stated afterward that he did not regret what he said.

In addition, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia got into an argument with Hernandez last month after he missed a strikeout call on Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton.

Hernandez, meanwhile, sued the MLB last year as he believed he was kept out of postseason games on purpose, citing racism and a longstanding grudge with Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre. He was later named to the 2017 All-Star Game a week following his suit.