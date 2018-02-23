Several good starting pitchers are available at the start of Spring Training. Jake Arrieta is clearly the No.1 free agent on the market, while the likes of Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb can also be key contributors to World Series contenders.

The free-agent market has picked up in February, which could mean that it won’t be long before the remaining pitchers find homes. Yu Darvish, Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez have all agreed to contracts in the last few weeks, and plenty of teams are still looking to upgrade their rotations, according to the latest rumors.

Arrieta, Lynn and Cobb have been linked to many of the same teams. The Minnesota Twins offered Darvish a five-year-contract worth $100 million, according to FagRag Sports' Jon Heyman, and they are a potential landing spot for one of the three pitchers. The Milwaukee Brewers have also been keeping an eye on the top pitchers in free agency.

It’s possible that recent moves could prevent Minnesota or Milwaukee from spending big money on a starting pitcher. The Twins acquired Jake Odorizzi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, strengthening their rotation with a starter that has a career 3.83 ERA. The Brewers could be done signing free agents after giving Lorenzo Cain $80 million over five years.

Don’t rule out the Philadelphia Phillies from making a play for one of those pitchers. The team has reportedly been in contact with Arrieta, though they aren’t willing to give the 31-year-old the lengthy deal he desires. Maybe signing Cobb or Lynn to a shorter contract would make sense.

The Washington Nationals are a contender to add a starting pitcher, despite boasting a front-end of the rotation that might be the best in baseball. The NL East favorites don’t have a proven fifth starter, and adding another good pitcher could make them the NL favorites to reach the World Series.

Heyman lists the Nationals, Brewers, and Phillies as the top-3 landing spots for Arrieta. https://t.co/CraNwjNYnY — Mathew Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) February 22, 2018

#Brewers remain most likely team to sign one of Jake Arrietta, Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb after #Twins trade for Jake Odorizzi #Rays — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 18, 2018

Despite his extended free agency, Arrieta still has a chance to earn a contract worth more than $100 million. He won the 2015 NL Cy Young award and never posted an ERA worse than 3.53 in his four full seasons with the Cubs.

Lynn was as consistent as they come in five full seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, never making fewer than 29 starts or posting an ERA over 4.00. Lynn has had ERAs of 2.74, 3.03 and 3.43, respectively, in his last three seasons.

Cobb’s injury history is his biggest obstacle in getting signed. He had a solid 3.50 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with the Rays from 2011-2017, but he only made 115 starts in those seven seasons.

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images