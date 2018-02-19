After more than three months of little money being spent in free agency, MLB’s best available players are finally coming off the market. Yu Darvish and Eric Hosmer have both signed nine-figure contracts in the past week, and it might not be long before another star agrees to a deal worth over $100 million.

There have been rumors for months that J.D. Martinez would end up with the Boston Red Sox. ESPN’s Buster Olney said Monday morning that he believes the two sides will come to an agreement soon.

A marriage between Martinez and Boston makes all the sense in the world. Boston needs to add a power hitter to a lineup that finished last in the American League in home runs a year ago, especially after watching the New York Yankees trade for reigning National League MVP winner Giancarlo Stanton. Martinez wants to get paid like a superstar, and the Red Sox can pay him more than any realistic suitor.

Scott Boras represents a big portion of the unsigned players, and clients Tony Watson and Eric Hosmer reached agreements the last 48 hours. Expectation among some evaluators is that slugger J.D. Martinez, another Boras client, will pick his next home soon. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 18, 2018

$105m-$110m guaranteed. Could be smoke and mirrors in structure, but my guess is that. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 19, 2018

An agreement certainly isn’t guaranteed, considering Martinez has remained unsigned for the entire offseason. Boston hasn’t come close to offering the $200 million the outfielder had been supposedly seeking, willing to pay Martinez $125 million over five years, according to the Boston Herald. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Martinez was “fed up” with the Red Sox’s offer—agent Scott Boras denied this to NBC Sports Boston—opening the door for the Arizona Diamondbacks to lock up the 30-year-old, according to FanRags Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Arizona acquired Martinez before last year’s trade deadline, and he was arguably the best hitter in baseball after being dealt by the Detroit Tigers. Martinez hit 29 home runs with a .302/.366/.741 slash line with the Diamondbacks, helping them reach the NLDS as a wild-card team.

The Diamondbacks, however, probably can’t come close to matching Boston’s offer. Martinez might settle for a little more than $100 million in guaranteed money from the Red Sox.

Just because Martinez is a free agent at the start of spring training doesn’t mean he’ll have to sign a team-friendly contract. Darvish received $126 million guaranteed over six years from the Chicago Cubs and could earn up to $150 million with incentives. Being a free agent for more than 100 days didn’t prevent Hosmer from getting an eight-year, $144 million deal from the San Diego Padres.

Martinez and Jake Arrieta are the only remaining free agents with a realistic chance of signing for more than $100 million before the start of the 2018 MLB season.

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images