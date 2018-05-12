D.C. United coach Ben Olsen confirmed his club’s interest in signing Everton forward Wayne Rooney, TMZ reported Thursday, but Toffees boss Sam Allardyce admitted the striker is yet to inform him about his desire to leave the club.

The former England international was linked with a move earlier in the week with reports suggesting that he had a deal already been agreed in principal. Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford is said to have been in the U.S. with talks at an advanced stage between the player’s representative and the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit.

The 32-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal until the end of the 2020 MLS season, with Everton also said to be open to sanctioning the deal. However, it was just speculation with neither party having confirmed concrete interest until Olsen did when he was asked about Rooney’s potential arrival in the summer.

The D.C. United coach revealed they were looking at the English striker, but insisted nothing is finalized at the moment with talks still ongoing.

Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"Certainly the deal is not done but obviously there is some interest from our end,” Olsen told TMZ as he was exiting the airport in Washington.

According to BBC Sport, Rooney, formerly of Manchester United, is also said to be keen on leaving his boyhood club after just one season and moving to the United States. He joined the Goodison Park outfit on a free transfer last summer after spending over a decade at Old Trafford, but has found it difficult to make an impact with Everton.

The Englishman is the club’s top scorer this season, but his last goal came in December. He has since completed the full 90 minutes on just four occasions with Allardyce playing him in midfield rather than his preferred center-forward role.

Rooney is unlikely to be guaranteed regular football next season and is keen to make the move once the current campaign concludes on Sunday. He did have offers from China, but is said to prefer a move to the MLS.

Allardyce is open to allowing the striker to leave the club at the end of the season and revealed that talks between Rooney and D.C. United have been ongoing but he is yet to inform the club of his decision.

“If the player wants to go — if any player wants to leave — then I'm comfortable with that," Allardyce said ahead of their final match on Sunday against West Ham United, as quoted on BBC Sport. "My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line.”

"I don't get involved in anything with regards transfers so all I know is there appears to be interest from D.C. United. Where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can't tell you at the moment."

"But in terms of clarity of whether Wayne is staying or leaving, I'll find out a little more later when he comes into training,” the former England manager added.

D.C. United are keen to make the deal happen, but they can only officially confirm it when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10. They are keen for Rooney’s arrival to coincide with the unveiling of their new arena — the Audi Field Stadium — on July 14.