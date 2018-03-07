A model and a photographer on Monday received fines for indecent exposure after allegedly conducting a scantily clad photo shoot last year in a busy Pennsylvania strip mall.

Model Chelsea Guerra, 22, of Indiana Borough and photographer Michael Warnock, 64, of Point Breeze pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges for a naked photo shoot in April at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos fined the suspects $300 Monday as part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. Monroeville police arrested Guerra and Warnock April 8 after the photo shoot, according to TribLive.

Guerra was initially charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, while Warnock faced criminal solicitation, conspiracy, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of controlled substances, according to TribLive.

The court dropped the indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges as part of the deal.

Warnock also waived charges of criminal solicitation and conspiracy in court Monday. "We're looking forward to a resolution in this matter pretty quickly," his attorney Ryan Tutera said during a July court date.

Nude model admits guilt in naked photo shoot at Pa. strip mall https://t.co/6BdttNCOBh — PennLive.com (@PennLive) March 6, 2018

According to police, Guerra trotted around the mall on a Saturday morning in just thigh-high stockings and high-heeled shoes while Warnock photographed her, Fox News reported.

Police said Warnock claimed he hired the 22-year-old from a Craigslist ad seeking a nude model for a project he had been working on and paid her $300.

Police said they also found narcotic pain reliever Tramadol and sedative Diazepam on Warnock during the arrest, which he didn’t have corresponding prescriptions for, according to TribLive.

Guerra, a student at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, defended the shoot and referred to it as "art."

"My nude modeling is honest work, and I use it mostly to fund my college career," she told Upgruv in July.

Photo: Getty Images