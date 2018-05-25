Ferrari are under scrutiny from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) that governs Formula 1 for an alleged infringement with regard to their F1 power unit.

The speculation regarding their power unit has been rife since Sebastian Vettel took pole position in three of the first five races with teams suggesting that Ferrari may be able to boost energy flow to the power train beyond the 120kW limit mandated by the technical regulations.

It is being reported that the FIA will monitor Ferrari’s Energy Recovery System (ERS) — one of the six components that make up the power unit — during the ongoing Monaco Grand Prix weekend, before making any judgments on the same.

“Ferrari are under the microscope with the governing body asking the team to run an extra piece of hardware that monitors their Energy Recovery System. The FIA will monitor the system in operation before analysing data and making any judgments,” the F1 bosses confirmed, according to the Daily Mail.

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

It is believed that they are able to extract more than the mandated amount of power, with it especially being helpful during the qualifying, which is one of the most crucial parts of the Grand Prix weekend.

The Italian team will be monitored closely during qualifying and the race, but they are not said to be worried, having assured Sebastian Vettel that his Ferrari car is legal. The team have refused to comment on the issue thus far.

“There are always rumours and this time they are about us. It is the FIA's job to look after everyone. We trust them to do that. For us it is pretty straightforward: it is outside talk,” Vettel said when asked about the issue.

The speculation regarding Ferrari’s alleged misuse of the power unit restrictions was also brought up during the team bosses' press conference with both Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff — Ferrari’s main rivals — questioned about FIA reportedly monitoring Ferrari’s power unit in Monaco.

The duo is confident that the FIA are capable of “policing the regulations” effectively and it was not a concern for them at the moment. Wolff was not willing to speculate further on the topic and admitted it will become clear soon, as the checks were taking place during the Monaco Grand Prix.

“I’m sure that the FIA have all the competence to be able to measure, administer and look at the car that’s presented for scrutineering and during a Grand Prix weekend, and of course it’s the team’s obligation to ensure that that happens. I think the FIA are probably the best people to [ask],” Horner said Thursday, as quoted on F1’s official site.

“Yes, Christian is absolutely right. We have legality topics that come up regularly. Some are more controversial but it's the daily business of the FIA to check what the teams do,” Mercedes chief Wolff added. “It is the obligation of the teams to comply with the regulations and this is an ongoing process. I have great confidence with whatever issues are coming up, be it on the engine or the chassis, the FIA has been on top of it a lot."

“And as far as I understand this is a process that’s taking place as we speak and we will see what the outcome is,” he said.