Cancer is a chronic disease that can develop anywhere in the body in 100 different forms. It also causes genetic changes and makes cells in the human body grow uncontrollably causing tumour, and the bloodstream carries the tumour to the rest of the body.

It is very difficult to cope up with cancer treatment but once you are cured, it becomes even more difficult to return to good health.

There are several ways to regain your health after battling with the disease and also enjoy the years ahead as a cancer survivor.

Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Following are some of the strategies a cancer survivor can follow in order to take care of themselves after the treatment.

Avoid smoking — Smoking is the root cause of many cancers. Cancer survivors who smoke have high risk of mortality, recurrence, second primary tumor, which can also cause complications in treatment. It is also associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Quitting smoking can improve treatment response, reduce treatment toxicities and also reduces risk of tumor recurrence, Siteman reported. Exercise — Exercise can help speed up cancer recovery. Though it can be bit difficult for someone who has just finished treatment, it is worth the pain. It helps reduce cancer–related fatigue, improves mood and also lowers the risk of recurrence. Cancer survivors who exercise regularly may experience increased strength and endurance, fewer signs and symptoms of depression, less pain and anxiety and improved sleep, Mayo Clinic reported. Balanced diet — Healthy eating and a balanced diet are the same for cancer survivors as it is for everyone else. Survivors should make fruits and vegetables a part of every meal and avoid red meat. They must make food using olive or canola oil and cut back on fast food and store-bought snacks. They must choose proteins such as fish, lean meats, eggs, nuts, seeds and legumes that are low on saturated acids. Rest well — Getting the right amount of sleep is very essential for a cancer survival. Sleep related problems are common among cancer survivors due to several reasons like stress and side-effects of treatment. Good sleep can improve hormone function and can boost cognitive skills and lower blood pressure. To get good sleep you must avoid computer or television screens for 1 to 2 hours before bedtime, avoid caffeine at least 8 hours before bedtime and stick to regular sleep schedule. Reduce stress — Stress in a survivor can be caused by physical, emotional and social effects of the treatment. Effective strategies to cope up with stress can help improve quality of life. It can also relieve depression, anxiety, and symptoms related to the cancer and its treatment. Relaxation or meditation techniques, counselling, exercise and survival groups are some of the strategies that can be used to reduce stress. Stay connected — Building on a social network and staying connected with family, friends and other survivors can improve quality of life. It can also possibly improve prognosis in cancer survivors. It can reduce stress, depression, and fatigue in cancer survivors and can also lead to improvements in mood, self-image, and global quality of life, National institute of Health reported.

Other strategies to stay healthy after surviving the disease include avoiding tobacco and drinks, maintaining healthy weight, regular check-ups and protecting self from sun, Cancer Council reported.