March 30 is marked as National Doctor's Day, a time set aside to honor those in the medical profession, and this day is also aimed at appreciating their services everywhere.

National Doctor's Day was first introduced by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, who designated March 30 in honor of the surgery by Dr. Crawford Long in 1842 in which ether was used for the first time ever to anesthetize a patient.

The day was first observed on March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia, with celebrations including cards and flowers gifted to physicians and their wives.

In 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed a law in the United States designating Doctors' Day a national holiday to be celebrated on March 30 every year.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Whether you are a patient currently or simply a fan of your physicians, or you want to become a health care professional yourself, take some time Friday to let them know you care. Check out these inspirational quotes about medicine, collected from nursingschools.net, QuoteGarden and TodayInSci:

"In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men." — Marcus Tullius Cicero

"In the sick room, ten cents' worth of human understanding equals ten dollars' worth of medical science." — Martin H. Fischer

"The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease." — Voltaire

"The doctor should be opaque to his patients, and like a mirror, should show them nothing but what is shown to him." — Sigmund Freud

"Medicine sometimes snatches away health, sometimes gives it." — Ovid

"A physician is obligated to consider more than a diseased organ, more than even the whole man — he must view the man in his world." — Harvey Cushing

"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription." — Val Saintsbury

"As any doctor can tell you, the most crucial step toward healing is having the right diagnosis. If the disease is precisely identified, a good resolution is far more likely. Conversely, a bad diagnosis usually means a bad outcome, no matter how skilled the physician." — Andrew Weil

"He is the best physician who is the most ingenious inspirer of hope." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

"The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease." — William Osler

"Only the healing art enables one to make a name for himself and at the same time give benefit to others." — Chinese Proverb

"The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore, the physician must start from nature, with an open mind." — Paracelsus

"Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity." — Hippocrates

"A doctor, like anyone else who has to deal with human beings, each of them unique, cannot be a scientist; he is either, like the surgeon, a craftsman, or, like the physician and the psychologist, an artist. This means that in order to be a good doctor a man must also have a good character, that is to say, whatever weaknesses and foibles he may have, he must love his fellow human beings in the concrete and desire their good before his own." — W. H. Auden

"Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." — Albert Einstein