Friday is National Look Alike Day and there’s no better way to spend the occasion than looking at celebrities who look like they could’ve been separated at birth. While these stars aren’t actually long-lost twins (at least we don’t think so…), their resemblances are uncanny.

Here are seven sets of celebrity doppelgängers in honor of National Look Alike Day:

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The two young stars are often told that they look alike. So much so, that they bring it up in interviews once in a while, like Justice did with MTV back in 2010.

“You don’t understand, I get this every single day,” Justice told the outlet when they told her she looks like Dobrev. “Everyone always confuses me for her.”

Turns out, both of the actresses have even talked about it together.

“I met [Dobrev] and she was like, ‘Everyone thinks I’m you,’ And I was like ‘Everyone thinks I’m you,’” Justice said. “We hugged it out, and it was all good.”

The two have even taken photos together in the years since and shared them with fans who they know get a kick out of seeing these two doppelgängers together.

Stephen Amell and Chris O'Donnell

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Headlining long-running, action-packed TV shows isn’t the only think Amell and O’Donnell have in common. Though the two stars are about 10 years apart in age, they have very similar facial features, starting with their piercing blue eyes.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

From the auburn hair to the bright smiles, these two actresses, who are also very close in age, get mistaken for each other so much that even Lady Gaga accidentally confused Fisher with Adams at an Oscars party. It got to the point where Fisher just decided to do something about it and she recorded a PSA for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last year to explain to people that she is, in fact, not the same person as Adams.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The pop star and the “New Girl” actress have the same high cheekbones and dazzling blue eyes, as well as similar jaws and noses. There’s no denying that these two celebrities, who are about five years apart in age, look quite a bit alike. Even Deschanel has realized it.

“It's a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt,” Deschanel told MTV in 2009. “The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike. I have met her before. She seems like a nice person. I’m happy that she’s famous enough now that she’s not going out and being mistaken for me.”

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The two stars are so similar that Knightley played a decoy character of Portman’s Queen Padmé Amidala in “Star Wars: Episode I” when they were younger. They’ve only grown up and become even greater lookalikes, as Knightley revealed that she gets confused for Portman all the time.

“Natalie Portman I get a lot, and I get chased through airports," Knightley said during a 2014 “Graham Norton Show” episode. “I feel quite sorry for her because she must get chased a lot because it’s happened like five times where someone’s been like, ‘Natalie, Natalie, Natalie,’ and I’ll sign and take a picture as Natalie.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for AMC and Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Fans are always confusing the “Walking Dead” actor with the “Mother!” star, but he’s a good sport about it and doesn’t mind at all.

“I do,” Morgan said when asked during an interview for his 2012 movie “The Possession” if he gets mistaken for Bardem often. “No, I don’t mind. He’s a very handsome man and a super talented actor, so no, I don’t mind at all. And I’ve heard stories that he gets ‘Jeffrey Dean Morgan,’ so I think we’re okay with it.”

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA

After years of mistaken identities and fans calling the actresses out for looking like twins, Meester and Kelly had some fun with it and co-starred in the 2011 thriller “The Roommate” together, where viewers might just have a little trouble distinguishing who’s who.