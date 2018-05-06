National Nurses Week begins annually May 6 and runs through May 12 to honor health professionals. The celebration is marked to recognize the birthday of Florence Nightingale, widely considered the founder of professional nursing.

The first National Nurses Week was celebrated in 1954, which was the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s famous mission to the Crimea. However it became nationally recognized only after President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation that May 6 would henceforth be National Nurses Day.

Here are some inspirational quotes to share this week to show appreciation for the work nurses do for the society.

1. “Nurses have come a long way in a few short decades. In the past our attention focused on physical, mental and emotional healing. Now we talk of healing your life, healing the environment, and healing the planet.” — Lynn Keegan

2. “Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution.” — Khalil Gibran

3. “Nurses are the heart of healthcare.” — Donna Wilk Cardillo

4. “Panic plays no part in the training of a nurse.” — Elizabeth Kenny

5. “To do what nobody else will do, a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; is to be a nurse.” — Rawsi Williams

6. “Bound by paperwork, short on hands, sleep and energy ... nurses are rarely short on caring.” — Sharon Hudacek

7. “As a nurse, we have the opportunity to heal the heart, mind, soul and body of our patients, their families and ourselves. They may not remember your name, but they will never forget the way you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

8. “Always thank your nurse. Sometimes they’re the only one between you and a hearse.” — Warren Beatty

9. “Caring is the essence of nursing.” — Jean Watson

10. “Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the job, every day, while we are ‘just doing our jobs.’” — Christine Belle

Photo: REUTERS/Alvin Baez