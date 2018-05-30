The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers both had their struggles in the playoffs, but it’s no surprise to see them face off in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year. There’s tons of talent between the two teams, making for another star-studded matchup.

The best-of-seven series will feature the league’s top three players, having accounted for seven MVP awards in the last decade. Golden State and Cleveland have six All-Stars between them, as well as the 2015 NBA Finals MVP winner. The No.4 three-point shooter of all time will also play a key role in the series.

Here’s how the 10 best players in the 2018 NBA Finals rank:

1) LeBron James

This is the one constant that’s remained through all four Warriors-Cavaliers matchups. James is still the best basketball player on the planet, and the gap between him and the league’s No.2 star might be wider than it was a year ago. What he’s done in year No.15 is nothing short of remarkable, leading a roster that’s lacking in talent to the NBA Finals. James can get to the hoop better than anyone, and he's added a few unstoppable shots to his offensive arsenal. Averaging 34.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field, this might be James’ best playoff run yet.

2) Kevin Durant

If there was any doubt regarding who is the best player on the Warriors, Durant removed it in last year’s title run. He went toe-to-toe with James and was the clear choice to win the 2017 NBA Finals MVP award. Durant's size and shooting ability might make him the most unguardable player in history, and he’s proven to be one of the league’s best rim protectors. It’s his presence that truly makes Golden State unbeatable in this series.

3) Stephen Curry

Durant is Golden State’s top overall player, though the Warriors seem to play at their best when Curry is performing at his highest level. He’s undoubtedly the best shooter the NBA has ever seen, and his ability to score from just about anywhere once the ball crosses half court creates opportunities for the rest of his teammates. Curry’s three-point shot was off at times in the conference finals, but he led the league in true shooting percentage during the regular season and could go off against a subpar Cleveland defense.

4) Draymond Green

Some will rank Green as the fifth-best player in the series, but his ability to contribute in different ways makes him a strong choice for No.4. He’s the best and most versatile defender on the floor, making him invaluable in guarding the pick-and-roll. Green leads Golden State in rebounds and assists by a wide margin this postseason, making up for his poor three-point shooting. It’s no fluke that he was an average plus-21 in the Warriors’ four wins over the Houston Rockets.

5) Klay Thompson

In many ways, Thompson is the wild-card of this Golden State team. He’s had some bad stretches during the Warriors’ playoff runs, including Games 2-4 against the Rockets in which he had more shot attempts than points scored. He also has performances like he did with Golden State on the brink of elimination in the conference finals both this year and in 2016 when he can’t miss from three-point range. Thompson is an all-time great shooter in his own right, and he shot a career-high 44 percent from three-point range in the regular season. If he has a big series, Cleveland could be hard-pressed to win a single game.

6) Kevin Love

Love’s regular-season resume is almost good enough to put him in the same class as Green and Thompson: He’s a five-time All-Star with appearances on the East team in each of the last two years, as well as an efficient scorer and one of the NBA’s top rebounders. The problem is that Love’s success hasn’t always translated to the postseason. The power forward has been awful at times this year, shooting below 40 percent from the field. Love’s especially struggled against the Warriors, shooting poorly last year and being unplayable at times in the 2016 Finals. Cleveland desperately needs Love to perform like the player that averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in this year’s second round.

7) Andre Iguodala

Golden State clearly missed Iguodala’s presence in the conference finals when he sat the last four games with a knee injury. He’s the team’s best perimeter defender and has had more success containing LeBron James than just about anybody—it’s why he won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award. Iguodala can’t score like he used to, but he’s a reliable fifth option that makes Golden State’s “death lineup” complete.

8) George Hill

If Cleveland wants to have any chance of challenging Golden State, they’ll need Hill to be their clear third-best player. It’s a spot that’s been occupied by multiple players during this playoff run, but Hill is the only one that has the ability to play at that level for a lengthy stretch. It was, after all, only a season ago that he averaged an efficient 16.9 points per game. Hill has made 49 percent of his shots this postseason, and the Cavs are a different team when he can get to the basket. Unfortunately for the Cavs, those moments haven’t come as often as Cleveland would like.

9) Shaun Livingston

Livingston has put up pedestrian numbers all season long, but that’s largely a product of playing behind a legendary backcourt. The veteran stepped up in Curry’s absence in the first round, averaging 9.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting in fewer than 20 minutes per game. Livingston doesn’t shoot three-pointers, though his mid-range game has been effective against Cleveland in the past.

10) Kyle Korver

It’s hard to believe that Korver gets the nod over players like J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson who have played integral roles in Cleveland’s past trips to the Finals, but he’s arguably been the team’s most consistent performer outside of James this postseason. The 37-year-old has made 45 percent of his threes and scored in double digits nine times. Korver’s even surpassed expectations on defense, recording five blocks in the last four games against Boston, though his lack of athleticism could prove to be a liability against Golden State.