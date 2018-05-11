Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love believes both his side and the Boston Celtics stepped up against the odds to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers swept the No. 1 seeded Toronto Raptors to reach the finals earlier this week while the Celtics were able to finish their semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers in just five games on Wednesday night.

But despite both teams being the favorites for many to reach this stage at the start of the season, they had to go through a lot of circumstances to force a second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals meeting.

For LeBron James and company, they lost Kyrie Irving to the Celtics at the start of the season, had a change in general manager, injuries that led to over 20 different starting lineups and the absence of head coach Tyronn Lue due to illness toward the end of the regular season.

While the Boston side benefited from the acquisition of Irving as he helped them finish as the No. 2 seed over the fourth-placed Cavs, the 26-year-old missed the last 15 games of the season due to knee soreness before surgery ultimately ruled him out of the playoffs.

In addition, the Celtics were without marquee free agent signing and All-Star Gordon Hayward whose season prematurely ended after an ankle injury in his first game for the franchise at the start of the campaign.

Despite the absence of their two best players, the Celtics were still able to overcome the red-hot Sixers, whom many had pegged to reach the Eastern Conference Finals at the start of the playoffs.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

"It's become expected, at least, us being the Cavs and all," Love said comparing the circumstances of the two teams. "I think because of how it started with them, two minutes into their season they lose an All-Star in Gordon Hayward, a guy who plays the game the right way and has played for [coach Brad] Stevens before, goes in there and is going to be a great fit for them. That was obviously tough."

"And them coming back and playing great from that, even right after that, I know they lost one game and then won a bunch straight. Then losing Kyrie, their No. 1 option, for the playoffs, and then everybody really stepping up." he added.

"There's been a lot that's happened throughout the season with us and for them. ... In some ways it could be looked at as a surprise, but I think both teams stepped up their level of play."

As of now, bookmakers believe the Cavaliers will reach the NBA Finals as per MyTopSportsBooks.com, though the presence of both Irving and Hayward would have made the Celtics the favorites.

While Love acknowledges Irving's absence as a major loss, he is not underestimating the rest of the Celtics roster who have stepped up in the latter's and Hayward's place.

"That would have definitely changed the series, but that's not taking away from anything they've done," Love added about Irving's injury. "A number of those guys have stepped up, especially in their backcourt. 'Scary' Terry [Rozier] has played great for them."

Game 1 takes place Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.