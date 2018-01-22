Sponsored content from Modern Luxury

Luxury watch sales have been trending downward for a few years, but there does appear to be light at the end of the tunnel. According to a recent study by Deloitte, Swiss watch exports rose by 3 percent in the second quarter of 2017 as compared with one year earlier, with 5.0 billion CHF in sales (versus 4.8 billion CHF in Q2 2016). The world's most prestigious watch brands seemed to take this to heart at the recent shows in Geneva, presenting an array of new timepieces that ran the gamut from classic elegance to futuristic breakthroughs.

Roger Dubuis

Roger Dubuis partnered with Lamborghini Squadra Corse to bring a new take on the automotive concept applied to complicated horology. The innovative movement, visible through the open dial, combines Roger Dubuis’ signature Astral Skeleton movement configuration with the layout of a Lamborghini engine, using engine strut bars and inclined balance wheels to get its point across.

The Excalibur Aventador S Blue bring a new color story to the saga, with a black and Neptune blue bi-material strap, blue rubber molding accents on the case and crown, and blue markings on the bezel. Against these cool tones, the bright red of the strap stitching, minute markers and hands stands out even more strongly.

Cartier

In addition to expanding upon its Panthère and Santos collections, Cartier intrigued the public with the astonishing Révélation d’une Panthère, which sends hundreds of minuscule gold beads tumbling over the dial to limn the features of the watchmaker’s iconic feline.

Following in the footsteps of its mystery clocks, Cartier presents an impossible scenario and demands that our brains make sense of it, or simply stand in wonder…

A. Lange & Söhne

The German brand honors its founder Walter Lange, who passed away during last year's international watch show, by adding a new line to the 1815 collection. The 1815 “Homage to Walter Lange” incorporates a new take on measuring seconds by combining the two dominant perspectives: the “creeping seconds” and the “jumping seconds.” A small seconds display favors the former approach, with the hand taking six small steps in between markers. The large blue central seconds hand, however, takes on the latter approach, with precise jumps to mark the passing of each second. A pusher at 2 o’clock controls this hand, stopping it and restarting as needed.

