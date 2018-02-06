An Amtrak train out of Washington, D.C., and bound for New York City's Penn Station on Tuesday broke apart in a Maryland section of the tunnel at its top speed of 125 mph.

According to the New York Post, the train cars separated as it moved through Maryland. The 2150 Acela Express Train cars broke apart around 11:20 a.m. as the train was going in excess of 125 mph. Amtrak officials confirmed the incident Tuesday afternoon and a photo emerged on social media showing the where the two train cars broke apart on the tracks. There were no injuries as a result of the "mechanical issue," but it is the third Amtrak incident this week.

Two cars on Acela train separated while traveling from Washington, DC, to Boston today, Amtrak says. No injuries were reported; about 50 passengers were transferred to another train. https://t.co/eS3DvygGI7 pic.twitter.com/EUY0wgWWcB — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2018

"Earlier this morning, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Acela Express train 2150 traveling from Washington, D.C., to Boston experienced a mechanical issue when two of the train’s cars separated," Amtrak officials told Metro.

"There were approximately 52 passengers aboard who were transferred to Northeast Regional Train 180. There were no reported injuries to customers or crew. We are currently investigating the cause of the car separation, inspecting every Acela trainset and taking any necessary actions to prevent a reoccurrence."

