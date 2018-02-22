Significant trades aren’t exactly commonplace in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any major deals this offseason. A few big names that aren’t set to hit free agency could be moved before the start of the 2018 season.

No team has been involved in more offseason rumors than the Denver Broncos. Whether it’s trying to sign Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum to be their starting quarterback or potentially dealing veterans like Emmanuel Sanders and Aqib Talib to create salary cap space, the Broncos could be very active over the next few weeks.

One thing appears to be certain as far as Denver goes: they’ll have a new starting quarterback next year.

The Trevor Siemian Experiment has proven to be a failed one. The signal caller was unable to get the Broncos to the playoffs in two years as the successor to Peyton Manning. With Paxton Lynch still under contract, Denver could trade Siemian to a team that needs a reliable backup, or even someone to compete for the starting quarterback job.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes the Broncos could get a fifth-round or sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Siemian. Despite throwing more interceptions than touchdowns in 2017, Siemian has a winning record as a starter over the last two years.

As Combine conversations loom, one QB who will be discussed is Trevor Siemian. The #Broncos QB is expected to be available via trade, as the team will address the QB position aggressively in FA & the draft. Could be Paxton Lynch, then 2 other new QBs in Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

There doesn’t seem to be much dispute regarding Siemian’s future in Denver. That’s not the case for the Kansas City Chiefs and Marcus Peters, who may or may not be headed for a breakup, depending on whom you ask.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wondered Sunday whether the cornerback would be available this offseason. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Peters could be dealt, though NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo said the team hasn’t had discussions about trading Peters.

Peters, 24, is one of the NFL’s best defensive players. He's made two Pro Bowls while recording 19 interceptions since being drafted in 2015. The cornerback was, however, suspended by the Chiefs for a game last season, in part because of a reported rift with head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City has already agreed to make one major trade this offseason. They’ll send quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins when the new NFL year officially begins in March.

Continue to hear chatter that Marcus Peters may not be long for KC. Figure that intensifies next week at the combine — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 19, 2018

Jarvis Landry could find himself playing for a team other than the Miami Dolphins next year, though he doesn’t necessarily have to be traded in order for that to happen. Miami placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the wide receiver, meaning another team would have to give up two first-round picks in order to sign him as a free agent.

Miami gives themselves a few options by tagging Landry. They can either keep him on the one-year deal or sign him to an extension. The Dolphins can also explore trading Landry, though it’d be contingent on him signing a new deal with the team that acquires him.

The Dolphins reportedly listened to offers at the trade deadline, ultimately trading running back Jay Ajayi. Landry had a career-high 112 catches in 2017, and he posted better than 1,100 yards in each of the previous two seasons.

From Up to the Minute Live: The #Dolphins keep their options open by tagging WR Jarvis Landry... and could trade him, keep him on a 1-year deal or potentially work out an extension. pic.twitter.com/sOMTE8KB9L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images