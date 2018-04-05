Novak Djokovic is currently without his coach after splitting with Radek Stepanek after his loss in the second round of the Miami Open in March.

The split from Stepanek follows the ending of his partnership with Andre Agassi, who had joined as his coach just prior to the French Open in 2017.

Agassi confirmed the split earlier this week after admitting that Djokovic and he were unable to agree on a number of issues during their time together. The American was also criticized by former Serbian Davis Cup captain Radmilo Armenulic after the split as he was accused of not contributing anything to improve Djokovic’s game.

“I was opposed to that co-operation since the first day because he didn't do anything for Novak,” Armenulic said, as quoted by Tennis World USA. “I think Novak helped him more because he made Agassi a coach. He left because he didn't know what to do.”

“He never worked as a coach and had no experience how to help Novak. Novak plays from the baseline better than Agassi and his return is better. Then how can Agassi help him?” he said.

Stepanek, on the other hand, was a late addition to the former world number one’s coaching team. The Czech Republic player’s arrival was confirmed after he announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of 2017.

The two coaches have not had a chance to make a major impact to Djokovic’s game, as the Serb has been out injured for most part of the last 12 months. He ended his 2017 campaign after his loss at Wimbledon in July, while he has played just three tournaments this year – the Australian Open in January, and more recently the BNP Parisbas Open and the Miami Open, when he lost in the second round at both events.

“After Miami, Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their co-operation,” a statement read on the 12-time Grand Slam winner’s official site.

“The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great, and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period.

“Novak remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from [a] long injury break that has affected his confidence and game. He is continuously and passionately looking for new and different ways to regain [his] winning form,” the statement added.

“The cooperation between Novak and Andre Agassi has also ended.”

It remains to be seen if Djokovic will hire a coach on a temporary basis until the end of the season as he looks to get back to full fitness and eventually to winning ways. The former world number one has not won a title since winning the Eastbourne ATP event in June 2017.

The 30-year-old’s next assignment will be on clay at the Monte Carlo Masters. He has opted to play both singles and doubles at the principality in a bid to expedite his return to full fitness from the elbow injury that required a minor surgery in February.