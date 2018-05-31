Novak Djokovic can understand what Andy Murray is going through as the latter's injury problems seem to be continuing with no recent updates on a potential comeback.

Murray and Djokovic took over from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's mantle as the pair started dominating tennis alongside each other particularly in 2016 with both of them finishing the year as the top-two ranked players in the world.

But the duo both suffered from injuries in 2017, ultimately hampering their performances throughout the year as they slowly dropped down the rankings. After Wimbledon quarterfinal exits last summer, Murray and Djokovic both took time away from the sport to recuperate, ending their years with just a combined three ATP 250 titles.

Djokovic would eventually return at the Australian Open before having surgery on his elbow as despite some inconsistent results, the Serbian looks to finally be improving based on his Rome Masters display while he is currently in the third round of the French Open.

Murray, however, was expected to feature at the Australian Open only to pull out a couple of days before the event as he continues to recover from surgery on his hip. He is currently entered into the Libema Open in Rosmalen, Holland, which takes place from June 11-17, in preparation for Wimbledon, but the signs are not good right now.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Following his second round 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Spain's Jaume Munar, Djokovic offered words of support to his competitive rival.

"We spoke recently because we are part of the [Association of Tennis Professionals] player council," Djokovic said, as per The Telegraph. "We had a meeting and he was on the conference call. We got to have a FaceTime for three or four hours as part of that meeting."

"He's got two children now," Djokovic continued. "Life at home for sure for him is different. And I can only imagine how difficult it is for him, as well, to deal with the circumstances of injury. You know, that's something that I can relate to. I have had quite a similar situation, although his injury takes more time, obviously. Hopefully we can see him playing on grass, because that's where he wants to play."

As for Djokovic, while he is finally playing "pain-free" for the first time in years, the 31-year-old was not pleased with his performance against Munar as he is still looking to get back mentally to his older self when he won 11 of his 12 Grand Slams in a five-year spell from 2011 to 2016.

"I have been visualising conversations with my younger self, especially in the last year or so," Djokovic explained. "What I'm getting from my younger self is ‘Smile and remember why you started playing it.’ If this becomes a mechanical thing for me, it's not good."

"Because the kids, 99.9 percent start because they just fall in love with a sport. And nowadays, sport is becoming a little bit of too much of a business, in my opinion. Going back to that inner child is very essential."

Djokovic takes on another Spaniard in Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 32 on Friday. Backed as one of the few players who could defeat reigning champion Rafael Nadal at the French Open, having played a competitive semifinal with him during the Rome Masters, Djokovic could end up facing the Spaniard in the final should he progress that far.