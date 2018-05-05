In May, businesses take time to celebrate some of the hardest working individuals in society: nurses and teachers. Ahead of National Nurses Week 2018, which kicks off May 6 and ends May 12, we've compiled a list of five places where nurses can get freebies and discounts.

Here's what you need to know:

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is giving away free sweet treats to nurses during the celebration. The company has partnered with the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, which is aiming to recognize the exceptional work that nurses do for patients and families.

"All nurses are invited to enjoy a free Cinnabon cinnamon roll at participating bakeries during Nurses Week, an annual event to remind nurses of how sweet and special they are," the foundation writes. "We are very proud to have the continued involvement and deep support from Cinnabon bakeries internationally."

PDQ

Get a discounted meal at a PDQ restaurant nearest you on Tuesday, May 8. The restaurant is offering nurses and teachers 50 percent off their entire meal all-day long. Nurses must show a valid ID to participate.

Disney World

Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, advertises discounts for nurses year-long. Nurses can call 1-888-828-8850 to book a special room rate. Rates do not include the mandatory resort service packaging, parking fee, or taxes and cannot be combined with other promotions and discounts. All nurses must show valid employment proof before check-in.

New York & Company

OnCourse Learning

Nurse.com by OnCourse Learning is offering a free continuing education series for nurses on the country’s opioid crisis. The complimentary course has been provided by an educational grant from Johnson & Johnson.

“The abuse and misuse of opioids has created a public health emergency,” Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of OnCourse Learning, said in a statement. “Nurses see the damage every day. Offering continuing education to clinicians can positively impact care and expand the knowledge base of nurses nationwide.”

Also being offered during National Nurses Week is a free webinar “Substance Abuse and Women,” and courses “Knocking Our Pain Safely With PCA” and “Medication Nonadherence: America’s Other Drug Problem.”