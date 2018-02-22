A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer from Bronx, New York City, who was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year old girl and having a threesome with the teen and his adult girlfriend who is a sister of the minor, took videos of his numerous sexual encounters, police authorities said Wednesday.

According to a report by New York Daily News, investigating detectives discovered videos and photos of sexual encounters of the accused NYPD officer Raul Olmeda, 40, on his home computer. They also found a PowerPoint presentation named "The List," which contained information on other women he had sex with, said department lawyers who wanted Olmeda to be fired.

The evidences were presented at the departmental trial which took place Wednesday.

Olmeda is also facing felony charges in the Bronx criminal court, which includes having sex with a minor and possession of a sexual performance of a child, the report said.

Police spokesman Lt. John Grimpel said the state prosecutors did not oppose at the Bronx court the NYPD pursuing its own trial against the accused regardless of the criminal case against him.

The departmental trials normally follow the criminal proceedings, the report said.

A prosecutor for the NYPD Department Advocate’s Office, which prosecutes in cases of police misconduct within the department, was quoted by the New York Daily News as saying: “(Officer Olmeda) has engaged in behavior that is not acceptable in any manner and he should not continue in his role as a police officer .”

Olmeda, who served for four years at the NYPD, has been suspended from the department. He was arrested on Oct. 11 last year for having sex with the minor girl.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lt. Euclides Lopez, who was the lead investigator in the case, said that Olmeda was able to persuade his girlfriend to agree to a threesome with her teen sister and him. He also paid the minor girl for sex, between $140 and $200 for each sexual encounter, in approximately eight other instances.

The teen was a runaway who eventually became a prostitute. She told police authorities about her relationship with Olmeda after she was arrested for prostitution, the report said.

Lopez said, “[The teen] said she had sex with [Olmeda] about eight to 10 times . He would videotape and record every time they had sex.”

The teen also informed the authorities that Olmeda was aware that she was underage. After a forensic investigation of Olmeda’s computer, USB drives and his phones, 16 photos of the minor girl, naked or having a sexual encounter with Olmeda, were found. Along with that, around 19 videos which showed Olmeda having sex with the teen and other women were also found, the investigators said.

A folder, which was named “My Investigation,” had audio files in which Olmeda was heard trying to convince the teen to not talk with the police.

Olmeda's lawyer Stewart London said the teen was the origin of all the charges against Olmeda. He also said that the teen lied about her and Olmeda’s relationship in a bid to get a more money.

“All of these charges rest on one linchpin — the credit of one woman [teen] . This case is plain and simple — it’s a money grab,” London said.

London also said that the father of the minor coerced her to lie about the relationship with Olmeda.

The accused police officer is presently out on bail and he is due to appear at the Bronx Criminal Court to face the felony charges on May 1, the report said.