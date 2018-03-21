Just about all of the top players that began NFL free agency without a contract are no longer available. Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson signed with the now-loaded Minnesota Vikings, Case Keenum will be the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos and offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Nate Solder have both found new homes.

That doesn’t mean there still aren't quality players on the open market.

Ndamukong Suh is the one name that stands out among players still looking for a contract. He was released by the Miami Dolphins, despite still being one of the best defensive tackles in football.

After having visits with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans, Suh met with the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday. The Rams have already traded for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.

Suh could end up on the Oakland Raiders, with whom he’s meeting Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Oakland has added a few veteran free agents over the last week, and they might not be done just yet.

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Schefter reported Tuesday that wide receiver Eric Decker was meeting with the Raiders. Decker had 54 catches for 563 yards with the Tennessee Titans, two years removed from a 1,000-yard, 12-touchdown season.

If Decker does sign with the Raiders, he would be joining a revamped wide receiving corps. The team has already signed Jordy Nelson, who was one of the NFL’s best receivers during his time with the Green Bay Packers. Nelson had a down year in 2017 with Aaron Rodgers missing most of the year, though he totaled at least 1,257 yards in each of the previous three seasons.

Oakland released Michael Crabtree last week. Amari Cooper will be back after posting the worst season of his three-year career. Cooper had just 48 catches for 680 yards after making the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

The Raiders have signed running back Doug Martin, as well, adding him to a backfield that still includes Marshawn Lynch.