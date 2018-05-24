Sam Heughan discovered earlier this month that he has plenty of job security with “Outlander” being renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. Still, the Scottish actor has signed on to film a new movie after he wraps Season 4, and it’ll have plenty of action.

The Jamie Fraser actor will star in “Bloodshot,” a new superhero movie. Vin Diesel (“Fast and Furious,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises) will play the titular character, also known as Ray Garrison. With over 25 years of Valiant comics to draw from, it isn’t clear who Heughan will play.

The actor will be surrounded by famous faces, though. Eiza González (“Baby Driver”) and Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex”) will also star.

The “Bloodshot” comics, which launched in 1992, follow a former soldier who has the ability to regenerate, control technology with his mind and meta-morph thanks to the nanites that were injected into his blood. The movie will show him being brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies, but he won’t have any memories of his past life.

It sounds like Heughan has been holding onto this movie news for a while. After the casting announcement was released, he tweeted, “Finally! So excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun! Watch out Vin.”

Heughan seems to enjoy action projects. In addition to his stunt work on “Outlander” — where his character regularly fights, runs into burning buildings and more — he also filmed an action comedy last year. “The Spy Who Dumped Me” follows Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as two friends who discover that one of their ex-boyfriends is a spy. Heughan is a secret agent in the movie, which is set to come out Aug. 3.

Of course, Heughan isn’t the only “Outlander” star hitting the big screen. After taking last summer off, Caitriona Balfe has booked a movie co-starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. The untitled movie is about Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), as they set out to make a car for Ford that can beat the Ferrari at 1966 Le Mans World Championship. Balfe will play Bale’s wife.