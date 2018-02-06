“Outlander” is on hiatus, but a Sassenach’s love for the Starz drama never fades. Surprise your lovely lass with one of these “Outlander”-themed Valentine’s Day gifts on Feb. 14, and you’ll be able to say you’re the Jamie to her Claire.

Thistle Necklace ($95) The plant is a symbol of Scotland and used as the “Outlander” logo. The back of this sterling silver necklace also has the word “Sassenach,” Jamie’s nickname for his wife Claire, engraved on the back.

“Outlander” Season 3 Soundtrack ($8.99) Composer Bear McCreary’s lovely music for “Outlander” is available after each season. Season 3 allowed the musician to try out a lot of different styles as the TV show moved from Scotland to Boston to the Carribean. The third disc will be available on Feb. 9, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Outlander” Stationary Set ($34.95) This is perfect for writing love letters. The deluxe set includes 20 pieces of paper and envelopes in addition to a journal, wax sticks and a wax stamp.

Photo: Starz

Wedding T-Shirt ($18.32) One of the most romantic moments on “Outlander” was the wedding scene. This t-shirt from Hot Topic features Jamie and Claire getting married and includes their wedding vows.

“The Outlandish Companion” ($27.19) Author Diana Gabaldon writes about the time travel, magic and history in her series. The revised edition also includes stories about the TV show being made.

“Outlander” Wine ($20 and up) Lot18 released their second limited edition set of “Outlander” wines late last year. This time, all the bottles are named after Jamie and Claire’s aliases. Names include A. Malcolm, La Dame Blanche and Sassenach.

Scottish Cookies ($13.99) Walkers is a Scottish brand, and their pure butter shortbread cookies are delicious. This case is covered in thistles and the “I Love You” label includes a tartan heart.

Ideally, an “Outlander” gift will make the hiatus easier to deal with. Season 3 ended in December with Jamie and Claire landing on the shores of the U.S. They’ll make the colonies their home in Season 4, but “Outlander” fans know that the Frasers won’t be able to avoid trouble for long. Find out more about Season 4 HERE.