Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne just sparked dating rumors after the two women were spotted kissing each other.

On Saturday, Jackson, 19, and Delevingne, 25, were also photographed cuddling while out with the former’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his partner, Brenda Song. In another photo, Delevingne even sat on Jackson’s lap.

A source told E! News that Jackson and Delevingne talked and smoked outside a Carlitos Gardel steakhouse while waiting to be seated.

“They took turns stroking each other’s backs. When they got up, they linked arms and their hands brushed one another. They slow danced for a few minutes. Cara was teaching Paris some steps and they were having a lot of fun. At the end of their dance, they kissed. First Paris kissed Cara’s cheek and they kissed on the lips,” the source said.

“Cara stood behind Paris and put her arms around her waist and whispered in her ear. They gave each other a long hug and Paris rested her head on Cara’s shoulder. She looked like she didn’t want to let go,” the source added.

As of late, Jackson and Delevingne have not yet confirmed the real status of their relationship. But a second source told the same publication that they are just friends.

Prior to her sighting with Delevingne, Jackson dated Michael Snoddy, but they split after a year of being together. Delevingne, on the other hand, is openly bisexual.

During a previous interview with Glamour (via ABC News), the British model talked about her sexuality.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s ‘So, you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. If I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying,’” she said.

Delevingne has dated Michelle Rodriguez and St Vincent. The latter and Delevingne split last year because they reportedly struggled with distance. The supermodel and Rodriguez, on the other hand, split in 2014.

In 2015, the Washington Post claimed that Delevingne and Rodriguez almost had a run-in at a party, but the model left the venue immediately to avoid the possible encounter.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil