Romance readers and film enthusiasts alike have found a home in Passionflix, a streaming service creating original movies and shows based on bestselling novels. The platform, which launched in September 2017, kicked off production on “Driven,” its latest adaptation, last week but saved the main cast announcement until Sunday night.

“It’s the couple you’ve been waiting to meet! Introducing Casey Deidrick and Olivia Applegate as Colton and Rylee in the ‘Driven’ Movie, adapted from the bestselling novel by K. Bromberg! We think they’re PERFECT and we race them hard,” Passionflix shared with fans on Facebook, along with photos of the two stars in character.

This will be the fifth adaptation the company’s made, with “Hollywood Dirt,” “Afterburn/Aftershock,” “The Trouble With Mistletoe” and last month’s “The Matchmaker’s Playbook” making up the first four.

Passionflix currently has the movie rights to a slew of novels but has chosen K. Bromberg’s “Driven,” which is book one in a series, as its latest project. The story follows bad boy race car driver Colton Donavan as he gets both under and on top of good girl Rylee’s skin. The two are polar opposites, but lust, mistaken identity and random kisses bring the two together. Now, Deidrick and Applegate are set to bring that love story to life.

“Casey and Olivia are perfect as Colton and Rylee,” Passionflix co-founder and film director Tosca Musk said in an email sent to the platform’s subscribers. “They’ve known each other for years, so the chemistry has been there from the get-go.”

Soap fans will recognize Deidrick from his time starring as Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives,” a role he played for a few years, starting in 2009. After he left the show in 2013, the character was taken over by actor Billy Flynn in 2014, but it was that year that Deidrick landed the lead in a new MTV show, “Eye Candy.” He starred opposite Victoria Justice in the short-lived mystery series as NYPD Cyber Crimes Unit Detective Tommy Calligan. Though “Eye Candy” only lasted one season, Deidrick later returned to MTV for the final season of “Teen Wolf.”

As for the actress portraying Rylee, “America’s Got Talent” lovers might remember her as one of the contestants during Season 7. She sang as part of the duo simply called Eric and Olivia, alongside Eric Nikolaides. The performers lost in the quarterfinals, but this was a jumping off point for Applegate’s entertainment career. Her credits include the 2017 romance-drama “Song to Song” with Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara, as well as the 2015 thriller “Follow” with Haley Lu Richardson.

The author herself seems to be delighted by how well the two leads and how great Passionflix is doing with the adaptation. She said the scenes they’ve shot so far are “just what I imagined,” according to the email sent out to Passionflix fans.

The official release date has not yet been announced for “Driven,” but Passionflix did reveal that the film will be available this summer.