It’s one mystery movie premiere after another over on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this month, with the network premiering the latest Candace Cameron Bure “Aurora Teagarden Mystery” last week and now tonight with the debut of “Past Malice,” the second installment of the “Emma Fielding Mystery” franchise.

Courtney Thorne-Smith stars as the titular character, who’s a dedicated and talented archaeologist. The first film of the series, “Site Unseen,” came out six months ago in June 2017, but now it’s time for an all-new mystery.

Photo: Crown Media/Ryan Plummer

“Emma Fielding is asked by an old colleague, Adelle Fisher (Sitara Hewitt), to consult on the old Chandler Castle for the state Historical Trust, which will soon acquire it,” the official synopsis starts.

“Adelle doesn’t trust the archaeologist currently working there and wants Emma to shadow the man, Professor Thomas Webster (Vincent Gale). Upon arrival at Chandler Castle, Emma learns that a number of valuable artifacts have gone missing from the estate and calls on her old friend, FBI agent Jim Conner (James Tupper), to stop by and weigh in on it since he has handled numerous cases involving such theft.”

Working together, Conner and Emma discover a sealed chamber in the castle, with an opening through which they discover the dead body of Professor Webster. Now they must figure out who killed him and why, without getting themselves into danger. With some help from a few graduate students, Emma begins searching for clues to the Webster’s murder, and soon discovers what looks to be a no-longer-used witch’s workshop.

“Fueled by local legend of a curse on the house and family, Emma and Conner assemble a rather lengthy roster of potential killers, any of whom may have a very good reason for wanting Webster dead,” the synopsis continues.

“From the Chandler heir, who suspects that Webster was hoarding valuable antiquities, to the groundskeeper who feels the property should rightfully be his, to Emma’s friend whose Historical Trust stands to gain from its acquisition of the castle, to a collector who was cheated out of a fortune by Webster, there is no shortage of suspects.”

After deciphering all of the clues, Emma ultimately determines who the killer is, but a dangerous showdown leaves her life in the balance. Will she come out alive and be able to bring the killer to justice?

“Past Malice: An Emma Fielding Mystery” premieres on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries tonight (Jan. 14) at 9 p.m. EST.