A California car crash left two injured early Sunday morning when a car went airborne and hit the second floor of a building.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. local time, according to police. The car, a white Nissan Altima, was driving at a high rate of speed and crossed three lanes of 17th street in Santa Ana, California, before hitting a median and going airborne. The car then crashed into the second floor of a two-story building with a dentist office in it, according to Orange County Fire Authority.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018



The car started a small fire which was quickly extinguished. The driver and the passenger both sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

Daniel Sanchez, a witness, told Los Angles NBC affiliate KNBC, that the driver was able to exit the vehicle, but was dangling in the air before police could catch him.

“It was crazy, it really was,” said Sanchez.

The driver admitted to using drugs, according to KNBC.

Fire officials began removing the car from the building around 10:30 a.m. local time. There were no other injuries reported.