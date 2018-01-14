A California car crash left two injured early Sunday morning when a car went airborne and hit the second floor of a building.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. local time, according to police. The car, a white Nissan Altima, was driving at a high rate of speed and crossed three lanes of 17th street in Santa Ana, California, before hitting a median and going airborne. The car then crashed into the second floor of a two-story building with a dentist office in it, according to Orange County Fire Authority.

The car started a small fire which was quickly extinguished. The driver and the passenger both sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Daniel Sanchez, a witness, told Los Angles NBC affiliate KNBC,  that the driver was able to exit the vehicle, but was dangling in the air before police could catch him.

“It was crazy, it really was,” said Sanchez.

The driver admitted to using drugs, according to KNBC.

Fire officials began removing the car from the building around 10:30 a.m. local time. There were no other injuries reported.