Residents in Brisbane, Australia, used night vision technology to photograph a man who they believe has been defecating on private property near their apartment complex.

A man known as the "poop jogger" has allegedly been leaving feces on a pathway outside the apartment building in the suburb of Greenslopes, three times a week, for about a year, residents said.

He is believed to have defecated on a walking path on the private property about 30 times in 12 months. It has been "like clockwork," according to neighbors who claim the man waits until early morning to do his dirty work while jogging. His photo was taken on May 11.

"I started sitting out there in the dark and waiting, and I decided I was going to get a photo of this guy. I patiently waited each morning for a few minutes until eventually, I got that photo," resident Steve told News.com.au.

The mad crapper is believed to have committed the vile act dozens of times in the past year https://t.co/hlmvnvunvv — New York Post (@nypost) May 18, 2018

The man ran past on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, but did not stop to relieve himself each time, Steve said.

"One of the neighbors set up a night camera and got a few images and so we had a time he was doing it, so then I decided to go and wait with a camera and I was there a few mornings and then last Friday I got him," Steve said.

"There’s a red light which goes on before the camera’s flash goes off and he saw that and looked at me as the photograph was taken. Then he just said, ‘Hello.’ At that point, I decided to just walk away."

A gray-haired man can be seen in the photo with his pants below his knees and squatting near a brick wall while holding a piece of toilet paper. He is pictured looking right at the camera.

The alleged public pooper is a married man who lives in a home near the apartments, said Steve. He shared the photo on Facebook and has since distributed printed versions around the Greenslopes area, including near the home of the suspected "poop jogger." However, Steve said he was "not sharing his name at this stage unless he continues to do it."

Residents looked to have a police car on patrol outside of the apartment to help surveil the area. Steve said he hoped the photo would help deter the man from committing the act again.

