UPDATE: 7:17 a.m. EDT- In the shooting incident that took place in Brooklyn on Wednesday, a child believed to be younger than two years was shot dead along with three men who had bullet wounds to the head, authorities said.

Police said that a woman, believed to be the grandmother of the child came to the apartment to babysit, when she made the horrifying discovery.

Original Story:

Four people, including a child, all believed to belong to the same family were found shot and killed in Brooklyn in a possible murder-suicide, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at the end of a cul-de-sac on Thatford Avenue, near Riverdale Avenue, police confirmed around 6:40 a.m. EDT. The victims were found in an apartment in that area.

Police have not disclosed the ages of the deceased, or mentioned if a suspected shooter was in custody.

Photo: Getty Images